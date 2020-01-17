comscore Rearview Mirror: Ice shave and tomato beef — it’s a matter of interpretation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview Mirror: Ice shave and tomato beef — it's a matter of interpretation

  By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 7:48 p.m.

“It would have been interesting to see what kinds of reactions from the rest of the Hawaiian Islands you would have gotten if you had used ‘ice shave’ in the article,” Ken Fujii said. “Only Big Islanders would understand the obscure term.” Read more

