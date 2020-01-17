Nick Rolovich expected to take some assistants with him to Washington State

Three University of Hawaii football coaches appear set to join the Washington State coaching staff, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has learned. Read more

Associate head coach and offensive coordinator Brian Smith, quarterbacks coach and pass-game coordinator Craig Stutzmann and special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial were on WSU’s Pullman, Wash., campus on Thursday. They attended the news conference in which Nick Rolovich was introduced as the Cougars’ head football coach.

On Monday night, Rolovich announced his resignation as the Rainbow Warriors’ head coach after four seasons. Rolovich was a UH quarterback, assistant coach and then offensive coordinator before being hired as his alma mater’s head coach in November 2015. He succeeded Norm Chow, who was fired as UH head coach on Nov. 1, 2015.

Jason Cvercko, UH’s chief of staff and recruiting coordinator, and Dwain Bradshaw, director of football athletic performance, also are expected to be added to Rolovich’s WSU staff.

Hours after Rolovich submitted his notification of resignation on Monday night, UH posted the job opening on its web site. Under the state’s hiring policy, there is a waiting period of five business days. Athletic director David Matlin could recommend the next UH head coach as early as next week. Matlin had said he seeks a coach with character who fits Hawaii and will be able to implement a solid offensive scheme.

Smith and Stutzmann are widely viewed as candidates for the job. They still would be considered for the position whether they are remaining at UH or not this week. The 10 UH assistant coaches are under one-year contracts.

