Nick Rolovich makes his Washington State debut, says mahalo to Hawaii

On a 38-degree day in Pullman, Wash., Nick Rolovich said the “Cougar climate” and the passion that fuels it attracted him to the job of head football coach at Washington State.

But as Rolovich was publicly introduced at a campus press conference Thursday, he took a moment to reflect on the four seasons he spent as head coach of the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors — thanking his past coaches, teammates and “all the great players” he coached. “I would be wrong if I didn’t say mahalo to Hawaii for giving me this opportunity and every opportunity I’ve had in my life as far as my family, my young coaching career,” Rolovich said. “You will always be a part of my heart, and I’m very grateful for the time and the aloha spirit they gave me.”

Attired in a dark suit with a tie of crimson and gray, the WSU colors, and Cougars lapel pin, his campus introduction came three days after his announced departure from the University of Hawaii.

UH is expected to name Rolovich’s replacement by the middle of next week.

Standing in the club room, part of a $65 million renovation of Martin Stadium, Rolovich said, “The No. 1 question I have gotten is, How is the weather?” And, I get it. I understand that. What attracted me here is not the weather; it is the climate — the Cougar climate.”

Rolovich defined that as “the passion that I have seen since I set foot in this city, on this campus. The fan base, the students, why they make it such a hard place to play football for opponents. The (Cougars) flags waving all over town. That iconic (WSU) logo, you can’t go anywhere without seeing it. There is a togetherness here that was real attractive for me to be able to be a part of.”

He agreed to a five-year contract with a reported annual salary of $3 million to replace Mike Leach, who left for Mississippi State last week after eight seasons.

Rolovich was presented with a “No. 1” Cougars jersey and said he looks forward to learning the whole WSU fight song. He joked that he would like to rename the offense the “run-and-Coug” from run-and-shoot.

In introducing Rolovich to his new players Wednesday, Cougars athletic director Pat Chun told the team, “In my opinion he fits us like a glove. He’s like us. He has a chip on his shoulder. He’s smart. He is great at what he does. He’s got a little swag to him. He wants to be here.”

