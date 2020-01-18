On the Move: Maui Tomorrow, Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort

Maui Tomorrow and Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort have added new people to their teams. Read more

>> Angelica Daoang was recently hired as Maui Tomorrow’s environmental intern. Daoang is a senior at Maui High School and is enrolled full time in sustainability courses at the University of Hawaii Maui College.

>> Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort has announced the promotion of Nicole Hillberry to assistant director of food and beverage. Hillberry started her career at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in 2017 as director of restaurants. Previously, she worked for Young’s Market in San Francisco and MGM resorts. She worked for MGM for 11 years running specialty dining rooms and beverage management for Luxor Hotel and Mandalay Bay Resort.

>> Draysen Wilson is the new board member on Maui Tomorrow’s Sustainable Agriculture Committee. Wilson is also a client associate with Mercer Advisors.