comscore Hawaii’s largest public pension fund hits a record $14B shortfall | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s largest public pension fund hits a record $14B shortfall

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.

It will take 26 years, or until June 30, 2045, before the $17.2 billion pension portfolio that currently serves 125,589 Employees’ Retirement System beneficiaries is 100% funded. Read more

Previous Story
Former Hawaii state Sen. Jon Yoshimura is charged with DUI

Scroll Up