Hawaii women’s basketball coach Laura Beeman gets extension through 2023-24

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team has reached the postseason five times since Laura Beeman took over in the 2012-13 season. Read more

Hawaii women’s basketball coach Laura Beeman was granted a three-year contract extension.

Beeman, whose existing contract was set to expire after the 2020-21 season, is now contracted through 2023-24. UH made its own announcement Friday afternoon.

UH has reached the postseason five times (one NCAA, four WNIT) since Beeman took over in the 2012-13 season, including a WNIT appearance last season after the Rainbow Wahine reached the Big West tournament championship game.

“I want to thank President (David) Lassner, David Matlin, the athletics administrators and department for the opportunity to continue leading the Rainbow Wahine Basketball program into the 2023-24 season,” Beeman said in UH’s release. “My career dream has always been about making positive change and being a part of something bigger than me. The University of Hawaii allows me to fulfill this dream while doing something I love.”

Said Matlin, the UH athletic director: “Laura is an amazing leader and mentor for young ladies. She cares deeply about the holistic development of our student-athletes. She is an integral part of our ‘Ohana as a departmental leader and a great sounding board for myself and our administrative team. Simply put, she makes us better both on and off the court and we are excited to extend her contract.”

At 124-110 in her eighth season, the former Cal State San Bernardino point guard is the second-winningest head coach in program history behind only Vince Goo (334-166).

On Thursday night, the Rainbow Wahine (7-9, 1-2 Big West) snapped a four-game losing streak and notched their first conference victory of the season by speeding up their offensive attack in beating UC Riverside.

UH hosts Cal State Fullerton (10-6, 2-1) at 5:30 p.m. today.