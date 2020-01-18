comscore Woody Austin takes lead, but 10 others in striking range at Hualalai | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Woody Austin takes lead, but 10 others in striking range at Hualalai

  • By Paul Arnett parnett@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.

If Woody Austin looks over his shoulder at the start of today’s final round of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai he’d better bring his sunglasses. There’s so much star power chasing after him, he just might be blinded by the light. Read more

