OCCC inmate who died after alleged assault had trouble with probation

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The 23-year-old man who died Thursday after sustaining a traumatic injury from an alleged assault at a state jail was there for failing to meet the terms of probation relating to a 2015 nonviolent conviction. Read more

Lack of information in Hawaii inmate's death is questioned

