Honolulu’s top civil attorney Donna Leong is in limbo

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:36 p.m.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced a year ago that City Corporation Counsel Donna Leong was granted paid administrative leave from her post after receiving a target letter from the U.S. Department of Justice. Read more

