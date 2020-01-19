Haiku volunteer repays past kindness with dedication and talent for animal care

An orange tabby cat named B.F.F. and gray tabby Buster wait at the gate of the nonprofit East Maui Animal Refuge — better known as the Boo Boo Zoo — to sneak a nap in the car of one of their favorite volunteers: Veni Villarimo, 55, of Haiku. Read more

An orange tabby cat named B.F.F. and gray tabby Buster wait at the gate of the nonprofit East Maui Animal Refuge — better known as the Boo Boo Zoo — to sneak a nap in the car of one of their favorite volunteers: Veni Villarimo, 55, of Haiku.

“That one is called Mr. Hugs,” Villarimo explains as a gray Russian blue stretches his paws for an embrace.

Villarimo’s mother died 10 years ago, prompting her and her sister to move, yet there was nowhere to keep their pets. She was worried for her cats. Someone mentioned the Boo Boo Zoo, an all-volunteer, no-kill shelter which provides a sanctuary to injured, orphaned and sick animals.

“I went every day from Kahului to Haiku just to visit my fur babies,” Villarimo says.

She felt she had to repay the kindness. She learned how to administer medication to cats, bandage animals’ wounded legs and help in any way possible, shadowing Sylvan Schwab, who with his late wife, Suzie, started rehabilitating wildlife in 1977 and established their nonprofit in 1989.

Villarimo showed a natural talent for providing excellent care.

“Veni is one of the hardest-working people I have ever met,” says Schwab. “She spends many long nights at the refuge, caring for her critters here as well as birds, goats, deer, sheep, pigs and other assorted critters who need tending to during the evening hours.”

Schwab also mentions Villarimo’s volunteer work elsewhere and the intentional leftovers she makes for the humans at the refuge after large family gatherings.

Most recently, she’s stayed the night to keep company with Little Veni, an infirm goat she helped raise.

Villarimo works as a cleaner at Ulupalakua Winery and American Savings Bank and as a custodian at Kamehameha Schools. She’s volunteered for the Maui Humane Society in Puunene, doing yardwork and painting windows for the holidays.

Now she volunteers any free time, day or night, at the refuge and aids other dedicated or passing volunteers during their shifts.

Inside the cattery, many of the cats have disabilities — blind from infection, without full or working limbs, or with nervous system disorders — and some are in weakened states from serious illnesses. Villarimo shares the adventures of each one and how they’ve thrived at the refuge.

When she enters, most of the cats rise from their midday naps to show her generous affection.

Villarimo recalls how one of her favorites had stopped drinking and eating, and needed to be fed by syringe. The veterinarian said the cat was dying, but Villarimo refused to put her down and instead took her home. Each day, the cat improved, and after two weeks, “with patience and love,” she says, the feline began to walk, going on to live another three years without incident.

“Never give up your hope and love for your pets,” she says.

“Veni knows the name and history of every critter at the refuge and has always been the go-to person when we need to know ‘Who is this, and was there a problem in the past?’” says Schwab. “We will forever be indebted to Veni for her contribution to keeping the Boo Boo Zoo going.”

Henry, a large sheep, walks beside Villarimo as she points out many modifications to the 2-acre refuge done through donations and by volunteers. There’s small roof damage awaiting additional support, once funds can be raised.

“If anyone can help, by volunteering or giving monetary donations, the animals would greatly appreciate it,” says Villarimo. “It is also a healing place. These animals will show you how to heal.”

—

EAST MAUI ANIMAL REFUGE

>> Phone: 572-8308

>> Web: eastmauianimalrefuge.org