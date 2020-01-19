Maui Fringe Theater Festival at Iao Theater is in its 10th year

Running Thursday through Jan. 26, the Maui Fringe Theater Festival at the Iao Theater in Wailuku is now in its 10th year. Like exponentially larger events on the international arts circuit, it attracts self-producing stage folks eager to garner sexy quotes and hopefully a prize or two to drive future engagements. What predominates? As always, autobiographical solo shows performed by the playwrights. Cases in point: “Chemo Barbie” (a cancer survivor tells all), “He Wants to Run” (a man bonds with his neighbor’s dog), “My Name Is Mommy” (prize winner at the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival), plus the one-woman musical “Cave Girl” (“dark and hilarious”). For some flash on a larger scale, there’s the Maui Belly Dance Company. The uplifting “How Can I Help?” — cast of seven — is based on the writings of Paul Gorman and the recently departed spiritual guru Ram Dass. Shows run 60 minute or less; admission is $15. Judges have to see everything; others pay their money and take their chances. My money’s on the dog. Info: mauionstage.com or 242-6969.

Matthew Gurewitsch comes to Hawaii from three decades in New York as a cultural commentator for The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and other media. Browse his archive at beyondcriticism.com.