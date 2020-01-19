comscore New law backs more public EV charging stations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New law backs more public EV charging stations

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:23 p.m.

Electric vehicle (EV) owners in Hawaii could soon see more publicly available stations to charge their vehicles thanks to a new law that just went into effect. Read more

Previous Story
Lack of information in Hawaii inmate’s death is questioned
Next Story
Hawaii real estate sales - Nov. 25-29, 2019

Scroll Up