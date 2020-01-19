comscore Ring in Chinese New Year with feasts and music to get your feet moving | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ring in Chinese New Year with feasts and music to get your feet moving

  • By Carla Tracy, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 6:54 p.m.

Kung Hee Fat Choy! Celebrate Chinese New Year from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at A Taste of Asian Blend. A quartet of top Maui chefs will offer some signature favorites. Read more

