Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

Maui Condorama educational event open to the public

Experts in Hawaii condominium law, board meetings, construction contracts and insurance will be featured at the free Maui Condorama from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday at the J. Walter Cameron Center auditorium in Wailuku.

The educational event is being presented by state Real Estate Commission and the Community Associations Institute Hawaii Chapter. Topics include nonjudicial foreclosures, the do’s and don’ts of construction contracts, what to consider before hiring an insurance contractor and blunders to avoid at annual meetings.

Maui Condorama is open to the public, with registration available online at caihawaii.org. For more information, call the Real Estate Branch on Oahu at 586-2644 or toll free from Maui at 984-2400, ext. 62644.

KIRC issues trolling schedule for reserve waters

The Kahoolawe Island Reserve Commission released the 2020 trolling schedule for permitted vessels in reserve waters. The area is highly restricted because of the presence of unexploded ordnance and to protect marine resources.

Limited trolling is allowed two weekends a month in waters deeper than 30 fathoms. Reserve waters are defined as within 2 nautical miles of Kahoolawe island. All other fishing, ocean recreation, commercial and other activities are strictly prohibited.

The 2020 dates are this weekend and Jan. 26-26, Feb. 8-9 and 22-23, March 14-15 and 21-22, April 4-5 and 26-27, May 2-3 and 16-17, June 6-7 and 20-21, July 11-12 and 25-26, Aug. 8-9 and 15-16, Sept. 12-13 and 26-27, Oct. 10-11 and 24-25, Nov. 7-8 and 21-22, and Dec. 5-6 and 19-20.

All vessels are required by state law to register annually with the KIRC and pay a $25 permit fee. Vessels also must file a catch report, whether fish are caught or not.

To register or for more information, contact Dean Tokishi at 243-5022, dtokishi@kirc.hawaii.gov, or visit kahoolawe.hawaii.gov to download a registration packet. Packets also are available at the Division of Boating and Recreation at Maalaea Harbor.