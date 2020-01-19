Daphne Wils takes second on 3-meter dive at UCLA Bruin Diving Invitational

Daphne Wils posted a score of 656.15 on the 3-meter dive, but fell just short of capturing first place at the UCLA Bruin Diving Invitational in Los Angeles on Saturday. Read more

Wils led all divers after the preliminaries with a score of 335.25, but was edged out by Stanford’s Carolina Sculti in the finals. Sculti posted a score of 657.30.

On Friday, Wils took home a convincing win on the 1-meter dive, finishing over 10 points clear of the next best diver with a score of 601.05.

UH Hilo women go cold in women’s hoops

The Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team was unable to overcome a dismal first-half shooting performance against Fresno Pacific, falling 74-46 on Saturday in Fresno, Calif.

The Vulcans (5-10, 4-7 PacWest) managed just 16 points in the first half, shooting 13% from the field as the Sunbirds (9-8, 6-5) built a 42-16 advantage. The Vulcans initially led 5-4 before surrendering a 17-0 run to the Sunbirds.

Allie Navarette led the Vulcans with 14 points and eight rebounds. Cassie Pisik had 18 points to lead the Sunbirds.

Vulcans fall just short in men’s basketball

Sasa Vuksanovic poured in 23 points, but the Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team came up just short against Fresno Pacific, falling 82-78 on Saturday in Fresno, Calif.

Kupaa Harrison added 22 points for the Vulcans (7-7, 5-6 PacWest). Hilo had a chance to tie the game with three seconds left, but Vuksanovic turned the ball over, allowing the Sunbirds (6-11, 4-7) to ice the game at the line.

Spencer Heimerdinger led the Sunbirds with 18 points, including four free throws at the end of the game to seal the win.