comscore Daphne Wils takes second on 3-meter dive at UCLA Bruin Diving Invitational | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Daphne Wils takes second on 3-meter dive at UCLA Bruin Diving Invitational

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Daphne Wils posted a score of 656.15 on the 3-meter dive, but fell just short of capturing first place at the UCLA Bruin Diving Invitational in Los Angeles on Saturday. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Jan. 18, 2020
Next Story
Television and radio - Jan. 19, 2020

Scroll Up