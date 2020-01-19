Hawaii women’s basketball team hits record 18 3-pointers in holding off Cal State Fullerton

A record-setting 3-for-all propelled the Hawaii women’s basketball team to a 79-72 win over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday night. Read more

A record-setting 3-for-all propelled the Hawaii women’s basketball team to a 79-72 win over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday night.

The Rainbow Wahine kept firing and firing from long range, laying waste to program and Stan Sheriff Center records for 3-pointers made by sinking 16 … 17 … and finally 18.

Thirty-six of UH’s 50 shots through three quarters were 3-balls. They finished with 39 attempts, another team record, converting 46.2%.

The most 3s UH hit previously was 15 against UTEP in 2002, and the Sheriff record was 17 by Florida Gulf Coast in 2011.

“I think everyone remembers last year when we played CSUN (a 49-29 loss) how it felt not to hit shots,” said senior guard Julissa Tago, who contributed three triples to the cause. “So I think in the back of our minds we’re always thinking about that game. It was nice to come in and get a record.”

UH (8-9, 2-2 Big West) needed them all on a night when an opposing player was threatening to tear down all manner of records herself. Titans 5-foot-4 junior guard Raina Perez poured in 23 points in the first half on a series of stop-and-go layups and pull-up jumpers.

She finished with 34 on 15-for-27 shooting, tying the building and UH opponent records for made field goals.

But the 3-balls kept dropping. Courtney Middap tied a UH record for an individual with six. Amy Atwell hit all four of hers in the first half. Tago hit a leaning triple in the final seconds of the third quarter. Savannah Reier hit a personal-best three — including the team record-breaker — and Jadynn Alexander made two.

UH matched its season high for long balls, 11, by halftime.

“It’s really nice because it shows how much work we put in. And to be part of history for this program is really exciting,” said Middap, who connected on four game-icing free throws in the final minute to give her a career-best 24 points.

Coach Laura Beeman kept her team’s tempo at a breakneck pace after experiencing success with that in a 23-point win over UC Riverside on Thursday.

“We told them to shoot and play a little bit loose,” Beeman said. “We were taking care of the ball (six turnovers) and were shot ready.”

Fullerton coach Jeff Harada, a Hawaii native, dropped to 0-3 against UH in the Stan Sheriff Center.

“You tip your hat to them, they made a bunch of 3s,” said Harada, who tried hitting the Wahine with alternating man and zone. “What can you do, right? We’re there, they hit some tough contested shots. I don’t think our defense was bad, I think their offense was good.”

Perez was as good or better in the first half, shooting 11-for-15 as the Titans held a 45-41 halftime advantage.

UH forced the ball out of her hands more effectively in the second half as it switched defenders on all ball screens for her. Perez, No. 8 nationally in scoring coming into the night (21.5 per game), scored only one basket in the third. UH won the period 21-7 to take a 10-point lead going into the fourth.

“In the first half I thought they tried a lot of screens on me, but I kept on attacking,” Perez said. “In the second half I could definitely feel the pressure on me. But Jeff just told me keep attacking them, keep playing how you’re playing. So I gained confidence from Jeff just pushing me.”

CSF used a 7-0 run to get within 73-67, but both teams struggled to score late.