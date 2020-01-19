comscore No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball ‘good when it counted’ in rallying past No. 12 Loyola | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball ‘good when it counted’ in rallying past No. 12 Loyola

  • By Claudia Close, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The No. 1 Rainbow Warriors found themselves in a déjà vu situation Saturday night at No. 12 Loyola, going down a set before rallying to win their seventh straight match. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Jan. 18, 2020
Next Story
Television and radio - Jan. 19, 2020

Scroll Up