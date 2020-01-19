comscore Hawaii’s Backyard: Zip through Maui history on electric bikes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii’s Backyard: Zip through Maui history on electric bikes

  • By Cheryl Chee Tsutsumi, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Pedal if you want, let the bike do the work if you don’t or get help from the motor when you need it. Whatever you decide, you’ll have a great time cruising through the past on Kimo’s Historic Lahaina Electric Bike Tour. Read more

