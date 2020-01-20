comscore Off the News: Civic service and parade fit for a King | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Civic service and parade fit for a King

  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 p.m.

The Hawai‘i Martin Luther King Jr. Coalition — actually, MLK Day organizers nationwide — would rather people see the holiday as a day on, not a day off. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: 99-year-lease housing plan is bleak future; Invest in UH athletics; Good luck on new stadium

Scroll Up