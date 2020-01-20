comscore Editorial: Congestion fee worth studying | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Congestion fee worth studying

  Today
  • Updated 12:20 p.m.

In recent years, a study that compares states based on the cost of vehicle ownership along with traffic and infrastructure issues, has ranked Hawaii as the worst state in the nation for driving. Read more

