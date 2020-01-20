comscore Attorney general seeks funds to fight corruption | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Attorney general seeks funds to fight corruption

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.

State Attorney General Clare Connors is requesting an extra $1 million a year for pay increases to be distributed among the 200 lawyers that work in her office, and is seeking 10 additional staffers for a new unit designed to pursue complex cases including public corruption and theft from state programs. Read more

