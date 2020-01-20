comscore Health Department ends saga of Big Island Dairy violations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Health Department ends saga of Big Island Dairy violations

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:27 p.m.

The state Health Department announced in mid- January it has ended its enforcement of Big Island Dairy LLC in Ookala and that the business has met all of its legal requirements regarding past water pollution violations. Read more

Previous Story
Vital statistics - Jan. 9-16, 2020

Scroll Up