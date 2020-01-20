Royal Hawaiian Center ‘pop-up’ shop to open

A shop for Hawaii-based entrepreneurs to sell their products will “pop up” this month at Royal Hawaiian Center, beginning with a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Read more

A shop for Hawaii-based entrepreneurs to sell their products will “pop up” this month at Royal Hawaiian Center, beginning with a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

House of Mana Up will be on the ground level of Royal Hawaiian Center.

Products will include gift sets, health and beauty items, food, art and fashion.

Mana Up Hawai‘i is a Hawaii-based accelerator that seeks to advance local entrepreneurs by supporting products rooted in the islands. Fueled by Mana Up’s portfolio of products, the House of Mana Up pop-up will feature dozens of local brands, rotated through the store to provide repeat shoppers with new experiences.

“This project has been in the works for quite some time, and we’re extremely proud to support the efforts of Mana Up and spotlight the entrepreneurs of Hawaii,” said Monte McComber, cultural director at Royal Hawaiian Center, in a statement. “With our new House of Mana Up pop-up, shoppers can now get one-of-a-kind products and gifts that represent local ingenuity and feature local ingredients in new and original ways.”

Plans are underway to hold regular events and entrepreneur meet-ups for shoppers, presenting the stories behind the local products, developed in Hawaii.

Through its partnership with Kamehameha Schools, House of Mana Up offers student internships in disciplines such as design, marketing and entrepreneurship. Mana Up, YWCA Oahu, Kamehameha Schools’ Community Engagement and Resources Group and the Royal Hawaiian Center are backers.

For more information on the House of Mana Up, visit RoyalHawaiianCenter.com or call guest services at 922-2299. For more about Mana Up Hawai‘i, visit manauphawaii.com.