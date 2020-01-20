Cole McDonald returns, reminisces about his time as the Hawaii QB

Whether a professional football opportunity materializes or not, former Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald has no regrets about forgoing his senior season to apply for the 2020 NFL Draft. Read more

Whether a professional football opportunity materializes or not, former Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald has no regrets about forgoing his senior season to apply for the 2020 NFL Draft.

“I’m totally OK with it,” McDonald said if his childhood dream is not fulfilled. “I’ve come to terms with that possibility. So, we’re just praying for the best outcome. If the worst (scenario) does happen, we’re going to move on, and adapt to that, and make the best situation out of it.”

McDonald is widely projected to be a possible third-day selection.

McDonald was in town for 24 hours this weekend to retrieve personal items from his UH locker.

“Even getting off the plane and driving over here, it was crazy,” McDonald said in an interview with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser outside the UH athletic department complex. “This is really my last time out here for a while. Obviously, I’m going to come out here for vacation to do some stuff. But to go in there, where I put on my jersey and get ready for practice, it’s pretty surreal.”

McDonald did not have time to visit the room where the quarterbacks met each day. “I’m going to miss that room,” McDonald said. “I spent four years of my life grinding, making a lot of friendships, a lot of laughs. It’ll always have a place in my heart.”

McDonald, who grew up in La Mirada, Calif., made his decision exactly two weeks ago. “There were a lot of factors,” he said. “I called a lot of people. I talked to a lot of my mentors. I prayed about it really hard. I felt it was best for me and my step forward to declare, to pursue this next level of football.”

He said splitting reps at quarterback in the final third of last season did not factor in his decision.

“No, that was Rolo’s decision, and I respect that,” McDonald said, referencing Nick Rolovich, who resigned as UH head coach last week to accept the coaching job at Washington State. “It was solely based on my decision moving forward. I chose what I chose with my best interest in mind.”

He also said he never considered transferring to another school.

“Never,” he said. “Hawaii’s home for me. I couldn’t see myself putting on any other jersey (or) representing any other place but Hawaii.”

McDonald’s loyalty can be found on his left forearm, where there is a tattoo of the Hawaiian islands.

“It’s a representation of me and my story,” McDonald said. “I want to represent Hawaii. I didn’t want to get a tribal tattoo because, obviously, I’m not Polynesian, and I respect the Polynesian culture. I thought the next best thing was to get the islands tatted on me so I could represent Hawaii with everything I have. It’s a lifetime decision that just shows this place is a lifetime thing for me. It’s home.”

Before announcing his decision, McDonald spent two days notifying family and friends. “I wanted to word everything perfectly, and thank everybody over the phone or in person before they caught wind of it on social media,” McDonald said.

One of the calls went to Chevan Cordeiro, who now will be the Warriors’ No. 1 quarterback.

McDonald recalled: “I told him, ‘It’s your time to step up. Go win a championship.’ He’s ready.”