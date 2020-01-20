comscore Virginia OC Robert Anae eyes UH football coach opening | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Virginia OC Robert Anae eyes UH football coach opening

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:12 a.m.

An offensive coordinator from a Power 5 program is a candidate for the Hawaii football team’s head coaching job, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has learned. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Jan. 19, 2020
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up