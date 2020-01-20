Virginia OC Robert Anae eyes UH football coach opening

An offensive coordinator from a Power 5 program is a candidate for the Hawaii football team’s head coaching job, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has learned. Read more

Robert Anae, who ran Virginia’s offense the past four seasons, was in town this past weekend to discuss his interest in the vacancy created with Nick Rolovich’s resignation. Rolovich is now Washington State’s head coach.

Last week, UH athletic director David Matlin said among the qualities sought in the next head coach are character, affinity for Hawaii and its culture, and a solid offensive scheme.

Anae, 61, is a 1977 Kahuku High graduate who played football for Brigham Young. His extensive coaching experience includes stints at Boise State, UNLV, Texas Tech and Arizona. He has served as offensive coordinator at BYU and, the past four seasons, at Virginia. Anae began his coaching career at UH as a graduate assistant under head coach Bob Wagner.

At Virginia, Anae directed a version of the air raid, a pass-dominant, four-wide scheme that has similar elements to the run-and-shoot offense the Warriors ran the past two seasons.

Three members of the past season’s UH staff are believed to be candidates for the head coaching job. Brian Smith, who was associate head coach and offensive coordinator, and Craig Stutzmann, quarterbacks coach and run-game coordinator, are in the process of joining the Washington State staff. Their situation at WSU would not preclude them from UH consideration. Mark Banker, who remains as assistant head coach and linebackers coach, also is a candidate. Stanford defensive backs coach Duane Akina also has applied. Akina is a former Punahou quarterback who was an assistant coach at UH for five seasons before coaching at Arizona and Texas.