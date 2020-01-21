Column: Dispelling myths about prison overcrowding

We would like to set the record straight on an often-repeated urban myth. The myth is that people being incarcerated solely for nonviolent marijuana offenses are taking up hundreds of beds in our jails and prisons, and if we would only release those identified people, we wouldn’t need to build any new jails/prisons (“Get nonviolent marijuana offenders out of overcrowded jails,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Jan. 9). This is simply not true.

The state Department of Public Safety tallied the number of people incarcerated in our system solely for marijuana related offenses. The result, as of this writing: of the 5,100 currently incarcerated, only six people are in jail/prison solely for marijuana-related charges. These nonviolent, lower-level drug charges are rarely, if ever, the lone charge or conviction, and almost always have companion counts of higher-level, related, felony crimes such as Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First, Second or Third Degree, and/or firearms related charges.

A broader urban myth is that Hawaii’s jails and prisons are filled with nonviolent offenders, whom if released, would again negate the need to build new prisons/jails. Again, not a true portrayal of the current incarcerated population. Did you know that burglary and theft are classified as nonviolent offenses? Although the crimes of burglary and theft are not the only crimes in the nonviolent category, each are examples of nonviolent crimes that seriously impacts our quality of life in Hawaii.

For example, currently there are 148 offenders in the prison and jail system with burglary as their highest listed offense. If released, it is a likely possibility that communities could experience an increase in the number of home, car and business break-ins.

Reducing the number of nonviolent offenders is indeed a goal we should all be able to agree on. We join, commend and encourage those who are thinking outside the box, looking for creative solutions to the overcrowding and trying to bring lasting change to the criminal justice system.

Unfortunately, the critical overcrowding situation must be addressed right now. Since the 1990s, Hawaii’s prison and jail population has grown well beyond capacity, during which time no new facilities were added. We are forced to triple-bunk single cells, add beds to crowded dorms and convert spaces normally used for rehabilitative programs to housing. Overcrowding and inefficient infrastructure create safety and security risks to staff, inmates and the public. If you have visited an incarcerated loved one or know someone working in our facilities, then you know how outdated and rundown the correctional facilities are.

Even if the population is reduced, inmates are still housed in, and staff still work in, substandard and sometimes inhumane conditions. Our incarcerated population and our staff deserve better. The current Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) and Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) no longer meet Public Safety Department and community needs. The threat of lawsuits and federal oversight of OCCC/MCCC as well as other jails looms over the state.

You can help by supporting our efforts to build new, modern and efficient facilities, with the space to provide adequate housing for the current population and to hold important rehabilitative programs. It will allow us to adequately expand our comprehensive offender reentry program, including educational and treatment programs, rehabilitative services, work furlough, mental health and medical services to meet the needs of our current population and remove us from the threat of federal oversight.

Some 95% of the people incarcerated will return to their communities. Your support can help reduce our overcrowding, put people on a path towards successful reentry into their communities, all while providing a safe, productive and rehabilitative environment for staff and inmates, as well as for a safer Hawaii overall.