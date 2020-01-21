The Electric Kitchen: Make your own lucky dim sum

This week, try easy, local-style dim sum recipes to bring good fortune to your home. Read more

With Chinese New Year on Saturday, Chinatown will be bustling with people trying to find good luck charms, special foods and candies to draw good fortune for the Year of the Rat. Many local folks celebrate this occasion at their favorite Chinese restaurant to indulge in dim sum, selecting lucky foods such as pork (strength), dumplings (family) and gau (bigger salary). This week, try easy, local-style dim sum recipes to bring good fortune to your home.

SHRIMP WONTON

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

1 clove garlic

1/2-inch piece ginger, peeled

1/2 pound shrimp peeled, deveined

7 water chestnuts

1-1/2 tablespoons low-sodium shoyu

2 stalks green onions, finely chopped, plus more for garnish

1 egg white, divided

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

30 to 35 wonton pi (found in refrigerator section)

Sesame seeds, for garnish

>> Sauce:

1 clove garlic, finely minced

1 teaspoon sugar

2 tablespoons low-sodium shoyu

1 tablespoon roasted Asian chili flakes in oil, drained

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

>> To make filling: In a food processor, puree garlic and ginger; add shrimp, water chestnuts, shoyu, green onions, 1 teaspoon egg white and cilantro. Pulse until mixture is chunky.

Lay out 6 wonton pi. Place a heaping teaspoon of filling in the center of each; lightly brush edges with remaining egg white. Fold over diagonally, creating a triangle. Squeeze out any trapped air. Dab corners that are closest to the fold with more egg white; fold toward the center, overlapping and pressing ends together. Repeat with remaining pi.

>> To make sauce: In small bowl, combine ingredients; set aside.

Bring a large stockpot of water to a boil and have a cup of cold water ready. Add some of the wonton; then add the cold water. When water comes to a boil again, the wonton are ready to remove using a slotted spoon. Drain on a plate. Repeat with the remaining wonton and cold water. To serve, transfer to individual plates. Garnish with sesame seeds and chopped green onions; serve immediately with sauce. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 270 calories, 2 g fat, no saturated fat, 95 mg cholesterol, 1,300 mg sodium, 44 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 19 g protein.

EASY BAKED CHAR SIU BAO

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

Nonstick cooking spray

1 (16-ounce) package yeast bread mix, such as Bob’s Red Mill

1 teaspoon sesame oil

3/4 pound char siu, diced

3 tablespoons chopped green onions

2-1/2 tablespoons sugar

4 teaspoons shoyu

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons flour

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1/4 cup water

Honey, for basting

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Coat a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. Prepare bread mix according to package directions.

In a saucepan, heat oil on medium-high and stir-fry char siu for 30 seconds. Add onions, sugar, shoyu and salt. In a small bowl, mix flour and cornstarch with water. Stir into char siu. Cook until mixture thickens; cool.

Knead dough on a floured board until no longer sticky, about 1 to 2 minutes. Divide dough into 12 equal-sized pieces and flatten. Put a tablespoon of char siu mixture in center of each; form buns by pulling dough up and around filling. Pinch to seal seams. Place on prepared baking sheet. Cover loosely with a towel and let rise until doubled.

Bake buns 13 to 15 minutes. Brush tops with honey while hot. Makes 12 buns.

Approximate nutritional information, per bun: 450 calories, 10 g fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, 30 mg cholesterol, 850 mg sodium, 77 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 25 g sugar, 13 g protein.

CRISPY BAKED GAU

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

1 (16-ounce) box sweet rice flour (mochiko)

2 cups brown sugar

3/4 cup white sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 (13.5-ounce) can coconut milk

2 cups milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8-by-12-inch pan with foil, including sides.

In a large bowl, sift the rice flour, brown sugar, white sugar and baking soda. Make a well in the center and pour in the coconut milk, milk and vanilla extract. Stir together until smooth. Pour batter into prepared pan. Sprinkle sesame seeds over top.

Bake 50 to 55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool in pan 30 minutes, then remove foil; transfer to a cutting board top. Cut into 1-inch squares. Serves 24.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 210 calories, 4.5 g fat, 3.5 g saturated fat, no cholesterol, 75 mg sodium, 40 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 25 g sugar, 2 g protein.

