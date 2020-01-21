comscore Aircraft carrier named for Pearl Harbor hero Doris Miller | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Aircraft carrier named for Pearl Harbor hero Doris Miller

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:20 p.m.

The Navy on Martin Luther King Jr. Day named an aircraft carrier for the first time for an African American, and for the first time for an enlisted sailor, in bestowing the honor on Ship’s Cook 3rd Class Doris Miller, who overcame segregated roles and seized the initiative to became a hero when he fired back at attacking Japanese planes on Dec. 7, 1941. Read more

