comscore Enriquez was champion bodybuilder and beloved mother, grandmother | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Enriquez was champion bodybuilder and beloved mother, grandmother

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo and Nina Wu rbernardo@staradvertiser.com nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.

Tiffany Enriquez, one of two Honolulu police officers shot and killed Sunday morning in Diamond Head, was described as hardworking and dedicated to her job and family. Read more

Previous Story
HOPE probation program has seen success but also some high-profile failures

Scroll Up