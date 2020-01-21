comscore Kalama was a loved husband and friend | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kalama was a loved husband and friend

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:46 p.m.

More than 15 years after Honolulu police officer Kaulike Kalama graduated from McKinley High School, fellow classmates still think of him like he was part of their ohana. Read more

Previous Story
HOPE probation program has seen success but also some high-profile failures

Scroll Up