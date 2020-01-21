On the Move: Harcrow, Williams, de Naie, Greenleaf, Lynch and Wilson

The Maui Tomorrow Foundation has announced 2020 elected officers, a new board member and two new hires. Read more

The Maui Tomorrow Foundation has announced 2020 elected officers, a new board member and two new hires:

>> Natalie Harcrow has been hired as an environmental planner. Harcrow is a recent graduate of the University of Colorado, where she received a Bachelor of Arts in geography with an emphasis in environmental science.

>> 2020 officers include Michael Williams as president, Lucienne de Naie as vice president, Bill Greenleaf as secretary and Trip Lynch as treasurer. Other returning board members are Mark Sheehan, Mike Foley, Michael Duberstein and Tara Grace.

>> Draysen Wilson is the new board member on Maui Tomorrow’s Sustainable Agriculture Committee. Wilson is also a client associate with Mercer Advisors.

