Total of HPD officers killed on duty now at 50 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Total of HPD officers killed on duty now at 50

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.

The deaths by gunfire Sunday of Honolulu police officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama brought the department’s fallen-heroes count to 50. Read more

