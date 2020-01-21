Fifth UH coach gets offer from Rolovich

The Washington State football team is set to add another member of the Hawaii coaching staff, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has learned. Read more

Ricky Logo, who coached the Rainbow Warriors’ defensive linemen the past two seasons, is in the process of joining the Cougars.

Logo would be the fifth coach — and seventh staff member — to make the move from Manoa to Pullman, Wash. Last week, Nick Rolovich resigned at UH to become WSU’s head coach.

Rolovich offered positions to five UH coaches — Brian Smith, who was the Warriors’ associate head coach and offensive coordinator the past four seasons; Craig Stutzmann, quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator; special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial; offensive line coach Mark Weber; and now Logo.

Rolovich has filled nine of the 10 coaching positions on his staff.

Jason Cvercko and Dwain Bradshaw also are joining WSU’s support staff. At UH, Cvercko was chief of staff, a position with duties that included coordinating recruiting and setting up logistics for road trips. Bradshaw was the Warriors’ director of football performance. Both are expected to serve similar roles with the Cougars.

Joining the Cougars’ staff does not preclude anyone from being a candidate for the UH head coaching job. Smith and Stutzmann are believed to be in consideration to succeed Rolovich. UH defensive coordinator Corey Batoon and assistant head coach Mark Banker also are believed to be candidates.

UH athletic director David Matlin is expected to make his recommendation this week.

The Warriors have continued to operate as usual, with two recruiting weekends remaining before the Feb. 5 start to the spring-semester signing period. Including blue shirts and gray shirts, the Warriors have signed commitments from 15 players for the 2020 recruiting class.