comscore Fifth UH coach gets offer from Rolovich | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Fifth UH coach gets offer from Rolovich

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.

The Washington State football team is set to add another member of the Hawaii coaching staff, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has learned. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Jan. 20, 2020
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up