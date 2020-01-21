comscore Senior leadership helps Hawaii cruise by Lincoln | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Senior leadership helps Hawaii cruise by Lincoln

  • By Jarrett Van Meter Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii men’s volleyball team scored a straight-sets victory over Lincoln Memorial University on Monday night, 25-15, 25-15, 25-23, in the third act of its four-match road trip. Read more

