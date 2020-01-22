comscore Gov. Ige hails slain officers in his State of the State address | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gov. Ige hails slain officers in his State of the State address

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:14 a.m.

Gov. David Ige began his annual State of the State address Tuesday with a moment of silence for slain Honolulu Police officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama, describing them both as heroes. Read more

