Lawmakers consider ban on lending of guns | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lawmakers consider ban on lending of guns

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang and Dan Nakaso gordonpang@staradvertiser.com, dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.

State lawmakers said Tuesday that they were considering changes to Hawaii gun laws this session even before Sunday’s shooting deaths of two Honolulu police officers at a Diamond Head home presumably at the hands of a man who had no permit to own any guns. Read more

