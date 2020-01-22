comscore Living Treasures of Hawaii to be honored in February | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Living Treasures of Hawaii to be honored in February

Robert Cazimero, Larry Lindsey Kimura, Carolee Mei-Jen Kapuamae‘ole Nishi and Sachie Saigusa will be honored as Living Treasures of Hawaii as the Honpa Hongwanji Mission of Hawaii presents the 45th Living Treasures of Hawaii Recognition Program and Gala Luncheon on Feb. 8 in the Hilton Hawaiian Village Coral Ballroom. Read more

