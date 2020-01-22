comscore Mental health worries spike after Honolulu shootings and firestorm | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Mental health worries spike after Honolulu shootings and firestorm

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.

NAMI Hawaii’s executive director, Kumi Macdonald, says the most common calls she receives at the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness come from worried family members. Read more

Previous Story
Column: The 3 C’s: Compute power, connectivity, consumerization

Scroll Up