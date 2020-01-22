comscore Officers devastated by their loss | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Officers devastated by their loss

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:57 a.m.

The head of Hawaii’s police union wiped away tears as a fellow board member shared how police officers are grief-stricken over the deaths of officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama, who were gunned down Sunday after they responded to an assault call in connection with a landlord-tenant dispute in a Diamond Head neighborhood. Read more

