On the Move: Carlson, Lan, Sakuma, Horiuchi and Ludwig

>> Greg Carlson has been named the new executive director of information techn­ology service and delivery at Kaiser Permanente Hawaii and Maui Health System. Previously, Carlson held a number of operations and leadership positions with Kaiser, including director of offshore vendor management and chief of staff to the senior vice president of Kaiser Permanente’s regional IT operations. Before joining Kaiser in 2008, Carlson was a senior manager at Accenture and programmer and development lead at PacifiCare.

>> Attorney Na Lan was promoted to director at Damon Key Leong Kupchak Hastert, a Honolulu law firm. Lan held her own law office providing service on business, employment and family-based immigration law before joining Damon Key in 2017.

>> Atau Sakuma has been promoted to sales coach at Locations. Sakuma has been a Realtor for 18 years and has worked for Locations since 2007. He has received several career awards, including the Locations Outstanding Achievement Award and Salesperson of the Year Award in 2009 and 2013.

>> Accuity LLP has announced the promotion of Ryan Horiuchi to audit principal. Horiuchi joined Accuity 15 years ago and has a B.S. in accounting and accounting information systems from the University of Southern California.

>> Diagnostic Laboratory Services Inc. has announced the promotion of Arthur Ludwig from manager of Revenue Cycle to vice president of Finance. Before joining Diagnostic, Ludwig worked for The Queen’s Health Systems as corporate reporting manager.

