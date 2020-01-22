comscore Hawaii official earns NFHS Citation Award | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii official earns NFHS Citation Award

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Thomas Yoshida, Hawaii High School Athletic Association volunteer and long-time prep basketball official and statistician, was among 12 leaders selected to receive the 2020 NFHS Citation Award, the organization announced on Tuesday. Read more

