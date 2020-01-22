comscore Todd Graham picked to lead University of Hawaii football team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Todd Graham picked to lead University of Hawaii football team

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In a move that was surprising in its quickness and choice, Todd Graham was selected as the Hawaii football team’s head coach. Read more

