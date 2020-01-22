comscore University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team sweeps King to close road trip | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team sweeps King to close road trip

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Get in. Get out. And, in between, get everyone in. That is what No. 1 Hawaii was able to do over 70 minutes on Tuesday in Bristol, Tenn. The Rainbow Warriors (9-0) played their entire 15-man travel roster in sweeping King in a nonconference volleyball match 25-19, 25-19, 25-15. Read more

