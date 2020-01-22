University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team sweeps King to close road trip

Get in. Get out. And, in between, get everyone in. That is what No. 1 Hawaii was able to do over 70 minutes on Tuesday in Bristol, Tenn. The Rainbow Warriors (9-0) played their entire 15-man travel roster in sweeping King in a nonconference volleyball match 25-19, 25-19, 25-15. Read more

Get in.

Get out.

And, in between, get everyone in.

That is what No. 1 Hawaii was able to do over 70 minutes on Tuesday in Bristol, Tenn. The Rainbow Warriors (9-0) played their entire 15-man travel roster in sweeping King in a nonconference volleyball match 25-19, 25-19, 25-15.

A sold-out crowd (873) inside the Student Center Complex saw senior hitter Colton Cowell put down 10 kills and add three of Hawaii’s season-high 10 aces. Freshman opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias had four aces — three in Set 3 — and the Warriors outblocked the Tornado (2-4) 12.5-4, with senior middle Patrick Gasman in on four playing in the first two sets.

“The best thing for me was we got everyone in,” Hawaii coach Charlie Wade said in a telephone call to the Star-Advertiser. “We drove a couple hours this morning and I could tell we were fatigued.

“I probably should have put in the second group earlier. Our bench guys had fresher legs. It was good to get in and get out quickly tonight.”

Cowell and junior libero Gage Worsley were the only constants in Hawaii’s seventh sweep of the season. Worsley, the reigning Big West Defensive Player of the Week, had six of the Warriors’ 30 digs.

Senior opposite Rado Parapunov and true freshman Chaz Galloway each had seven kills playing in the first two sets. Galloway and redshirt freshman setter Brett Sheward were making their second consecutive starts.

Cowell was back in the lineup for a third straight match after sitting out matches with an undisclosed leg injury against Grand Canyon on Jan. 11 and No. 5 Lewis on Friday.

“It’s been nice getting back on the court,” said Cowell, who has had double-digit kills in his last four matches. “It’s reminded me of how much I love this team.

“It was great to see (the reserves) play. You see all the work these guys put in and there’s no better feeling seeing everyone play.”

“Having Colton back is pretty significant,” Wade said. “He does a lot for us, steadies out the team and obviously he can score.”

Hawaii had five new starters in Set 3. Sophomore middle Max Rosenfeld and sophomore hitter Filip Humler each had three kills and were in on a combined five blocks.

“It was really great to get all four wins,” Parapunov said. “It has been a good trip, four great games because of my teammates.”

Junior opposite Joshua Kim led King with a match-high 11 kills. The Tornado hit just .152 in losing their second straight.

Hawaii was to return home from its four-match road trip today. The Warriors host their annual alumni match Friday at 7 p.m. followed by a bye week.

Hawaii then hosts the Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Invitational, Feb. 6-8, at the Stan Sheriff Center. In the field are Queens, UC Irvine and Concordia-Irvine.

Note

The 10th A’o a Koa Warrior Volleyball Fundraiser is Sunday at the Stan Sheriff Center beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $100 and are available online at koaanuenue.org. The event includes heavy pupu and a live and silent auction with proceeds also going to the Wahine water polo team. For information, call 956-6500.