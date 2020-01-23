Off the News: They can run, but don’t let them hide

With police pursuing suspects in three recent hit-and-run cases, 2020 is off to a distressing start on Oahu roads. Read more

With police pursuing suspects in three recent hit-and-run cases, 2020 is off to a distressing start on Oahu roads. The latest case resulted in the death of a 61-year-old man who had been in a marked crosswalk on Kamehameha Highway at Ka Uka Boulevard in Waipio. Witnesses saw a Red Nissan SUV leave the scene at about 10 p.m. Sunday.

In the other cases: a vehicle — possibly a metallic gray Toyota sedan — struck and injured a girl and woman walking on the shoulder of Waianae Valley Road on Jan. 13; and occupants in two cars sustained injuries in a Christmas Day collision, when a black “lifted” GMC pickup rear-ended a vehicle stopped at a traffic light on Fort Barrette Road.

Call CrimeStoppers, 955-8300, with information.

Gabbard grabbing hits while she can

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is still in the running for president, though on a low tier. So it’s not surprising to see this latest headline-grabbing development: Gabbard has sued former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who had described Gabbard as a “Russian asset.”

That’s not all: The Hawaii congresswoman also slammed Clinton for criticizing Sen. Bernie Sanders, Gabbard’s current rival and the 2016 candidate she had supported against Clinton. And so the drama continues — until the election.