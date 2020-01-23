ExtraFamily: ‘Once on this Island,’ Hawaii Education Innovation Showcase, Mighty Mo

More details on events suitable for the entire family in Honolulu, courtesy Play. Read more

MILILANI-BASED CAST COMES TOGETHER FOR TALE SET IN HAITI

“Once on this Island,” a musical set in Haiti that opens Friday at the Pearl City Cultural Center, is the result of Mililani youth coming together to shine.

The 90-minute production is presented by the Central Theatre Arts Academy, located at Mililani High School.

Carolyn Chung, the play director who also serves as Mililani High’s drama director, said most participants are Mililani students. Of the cast of 27, 16 are from Mililani High, three attend Castle High, four are Mililani Mauka Middle School students, and one each attend four Mililani area elementary schools. Ten students will be in the pit orchestra and 50 are in the crew.

Chung said the production faced logistical challenges due to the busy schedules of its youngest members.

“Kids today have so many activities, but we found time to get everyone together and make the priority the show,” she said.

Mililani senior Kimie Fuijoka plays the role of Ti Moune, a young peasant girl trying to find her place in the world. Her classmate Dennis Dilwith stars as Daniel Beauxhomme, a member of the Haitian upper class. The two are brought together by the gods.

Costumes also took time and commitment. Chung said the academy upcycled used T-shirts, dresses and pants, and made garments from $1,500 worth of fabric.

The production runs through Sunday at Pearl City Cultural Center, then moves to Hilo Palace Theatre on Feb. 22 for two performances.

“ONCE ON THIS ISLAND”

>> Where/When: 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Pearl City Cultural Center, 2100 Hookiekie St.; 1:30 and 7 p.m. Feb. 22, Hilo Palace Theatre, 38 Haili St.

>> Cost: $8 to $18

>> Info: For Pearl City show: 454-5500, 808ne.ws/onceisle; for Hilo: 934-7010, 808ne.ws/thisisland

EXPLORE EDUCATIONAL OPTIONS AT FAIR

Traditional schools are not for every kid, and the inaugural Hawaii Education Innovation Showcase on Sunday will provide families the opportunity to learn more about other educational options, including home school, blended and online schools.

The resource fair at the Entrepreneurs Sandbox is hosted by HawaiiKidsCAN, which promotes innovative approaches in education.

David Miyashiro, executive director of HawaiiKidsCAN, said nontraditional school options have become more prevalent. That’s due to technological advances that make it easier to access information, share resources and activate networks.

“When we think of education, we tend to think of school and a very traditional way of learning that is structured by classrooms, textbooks and students as passive recipients of knowledge,” Miyashiro said. “I think this is a pretty limited way of looking at how learning happens.”

While K-to-12 students in nontraditional schools take core academic subjects required for college admission, Miyashiro said students can tailor their curriculum to meet their interests.

“Some of the kids we’ve spoken to who are in nontraditional school environments have shared that they left traditional schools because they were being bullied, felt like they were being lost in a large crowd of students, wanted to focus on learning experiences more grounded in their Native Hawaiian cultural heritage, or just needed more time to dedicate to their extracurricular passions,” said Miyashiro.

The key to success for students is self-reliance, he said.

Miyashiro cited state Department of Education reports that estimate there were approximately 3,000 students being legally home schooled in 2017. In 2018, 1,200 students attended Hawaii Technology Academy, a school that blends traditional and online education, and 570 were registered at Myron B. Thompson Academy, which offers online education.

HAWAII EDUCATION INNOVATION SHOWCASE

>> Where: Entrepreneurs Sandbox, 643 Ilalo St.

>> When: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday

>> Cost: Free

>> Info: david.miyashiro@hawaiikidscan.org

MILITARY HISTORY COMES ALIVE ON THE MIGHTY MO

Families who attend Living History Day at the Battleship Missouri Memorial on Saturday can turn back the clock to the end of World War II.

The event, which started in 2014, commemorates the USS Missouri’s initial launch in 1944 and its preservation as a living educational historical monument.

An actor playing the role of Gen. Douglas MacArthur will address groups of visitors 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Captain’s Cabin to discuss the war and the general’s background. MacArthur presided over Japan’s surrender aboard the Mighty Mo in Tokyo Bay on Sept. 2, 1945.

Guests can also meet former USS Missouri sailors and tour the radio room. On the pier, military vehicles (Humvee, RG-31 and WWII jeep) and weaponry, and exhibitor booths will be on display all day, and there will be games and activities for keiki.

The Kaimuki and Castle high school bands and the U.S. Marine Corps Pacific Forces Party Band will play 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Complimentary round-trip shuttle service from the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center will run 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LIVING HISTORY DAY AT THE BATTLESHIP MISSOURI MEMORIAL

>> Where: Battleship Missouri Memorial, 63 Cowpens St., Pearl Harbor

>> When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

>> Cost: Free for kamaaina, military and members of the Battleship Missouri Memorial (ID required); $29.99 adults; $13.99 ages 4-12

>> Info: 455-1600 (ext. 251), ussmissouri.org