Concerns discussed at Kaneohe cemetery expansion hearing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Concerns discussed at Kaneohe cemetery expansion hearing

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:24 p.m.

Supporters and opponents of a controversial Kaneohe cemetery expansion plan sounded off in about equal numbers Wednesday to start a quasi-judicial state hearing over whether forested conservation land can be developed with 30,000 new burial sites for Hawaiian Memorial Park. Read more

