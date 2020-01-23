8 Days a Week: Your guide to the upcoming week in Honolulu

Highlights of the top events coming up in Honolulu over the next eight days, courtesy Play. Read more

THURSDAY

>> Andy Bumatai and Frank De Lima: Bumatai has headlined comedy clubs across the United States and created local TV specials “High School Daze” and “All in the Ohana.” De Lima has entertained locals and tourists alike with zany parodies and sketches. 7 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $35-45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

>> Brownman Akoustic Trio: Brownman Ali (saxophone), Ian Wacksman (drums) and Mark Tanouye (bass) perform. 7:30 p.m., Heart Moon Cafe, 2334 S. King St. $10. 892-4945.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

>> BIA Home Building & Remodeling Show: Exhibitors are licensed contractors and suppliers. 5-9 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. $2-$10. 847-4666, biahawaii.org

>> Air Supply: Soft-rock duo of Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock had eight Top 10 hits in the United States in the early ’80s, including “The One That You Love,” “All Out of Love,” “Making Love Out of Nothing At All” and “Lost in Love.” One show nightly, 8 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $115-$165. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

FRIDAY

>> Brownman Electryc Trio: Brownman Ali (trumpet), Mark Tanouye (bass) and Ian Wacksman (drums) perform. 9 p.m., Heart Moon Cafe, 2334 S. King St. $10. 892-4945, jazzhonolulu.com

>> Gin N’ Juice: A West Coast Party – Part 2: Hip hop. Music by Dee Jay Lil, Alpha TG and Seanny Sean, and performances by PricelessDaRoc and TurnUp Gang. 9 p.m., Hawaii Brian’s Social Club. $15-$25. 18+. 946-1343, eventbrite.com

SATURDAY

>> Windward YMCA Plant Sale: Tillantsia, succulents, herbs, sun catchers made with Swarovski Crystal and table top fountains are among the attractions. Benefits Windward YMCA. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Windward YMCA, 1200 Kailua Road. 261-0808, 808ne.ws/WindwardYMCAplants2020

>> Urban PetFest — Honolulu’s Fur Baby Party: Enjoy a pet fashion show, dog show, entertainment, pet-up shops, pet exhibits and contests/giveaways. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., SALT at Our Kakaako, 691 Auahi St. Free. 732-6037, pacificexpos.com

>> Hot Rods & Classic Car Show and Cruz Night with Bleizn FX: 4-8 p.m., Pearlridge’s Wai Makai, fourth-level parking lot. pearlridgeonline.com

>> Be the Change/OKTO Collective fashion show: Showcase for globally sourced eco-fashions with live painting, dance and music in three hotel venues is a launch event for Hawaii marketing group OKTO Collective, in partnership with Toronto group Be the Change. $40. 5 p.m., Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. oktotalent.com

>> Improv Comedy Brew HaHa: Spontaneous, unscripted comedy. 7-9 p.m., Heart Moon Cafe, 2334 S. King St. $10. 892-4945, jazzhonolulu.com

>> The Bluestones’ Tribute to The Rolling Stones: 7-10 p.m., Medici’s, 2754 Woodlawn Drive. $10-$45. 351-0901, musicatmedicis.tix.com

>> Hawaii Opera Theatre: Great American Voices: The theatre’s singers perform opera classics and songs from musical theatre, all from American composers. 7:30-10 p.m., Atherton Performing Arts Studio, 738 Kaheka St. $15-$25. 955-8821, eventbrite.com

>> Eprom: Electronic music producer based in Portland, Ore., takes the decks. 9 p.m., Hawaii Brian’s Social Club. $10. 946-1343, eventbrite.com

SUNDAY

>> “Two Tellers with Stuff”: Anne Glover tells stories while manipulating string into shapes, and Jeff Gere previews his new “Jataka Tales (Buddhist Parables)” with shadow puppets. 7:30-9:30 p.m., Kailua OnStage Arts, 171-A Hamakua Drive. $15. 829-8606, eventbrite.com

MONDAY

IntoxiKa: Exotica/tiki music weekly. 6-9 p.m., La Mariana Sailing Club, 50 Sand Island Access Road. 848-2800, lamarianasailingclub.com

“Stanley Jordan Plays Jimi”: Internationally esteemed jazz guitarist Jordan channels the legendary guitarist in a performance conceived as a vision of Hendrix’ performance were he still alive. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $25-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

Sean Cleland: Na Hoku Hanohano Award winning songwriter, guitarist and vocalist performs pop, rock and soul music. 7-10 p.m., Hilton Waikiki Beach’s LBLE Lounge. seanclelandmusic.com

TUESDAY

Tsun-Hui Hung with Jeff Peterson: Originals, Hawaiian, Chinese, tango, bluegrass and classical; first performance in a musical series. 7:30 p.m., Manoa Valley Theatre. $35-$40. 988-6131, tickets.vendini.com

Willie K: Multi-Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winner plays blues, rock, Hawaiian and opera music. 7 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

WEDNESDAY

Basic Feng Shui with Clear Englebert: Expert and author discusses principles of feng shui. 6-7 p.m., Manoa Public Library. 988-0459, librarieshawaii.org

“Hawaii’s White Tern” Book Discussion with author Susan Scott: Marine biologist, author and sailor talks about her book on Honolulu’s official bird. 6:30-7:30 p.m., Waianae Public Library. 697-7868, librarieshawaii.org

Miyavi: Japanese rock idol and guitarist known for his finger-slapping style of playing a guitar. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $45-$65. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

Mike Love & The Full Circle: Local artist plays reggae, rock, pop, R&B, soul, blues, flamenco and jazz. 9:30 p.m., Hawaii Brian’s Social Club. $10. 946-1343, hbsocialclub.com

THURSDAY

Wahine in Film Movie Night — “The Elder One”: Post-screening Q&A with Shashank Arora, who portrayed Salim in the 2019 movie, written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. 7 p.m., Honolulu Museum of Art’s Doris Duke Theatre, 900 S. Beretania St. 532-6097, honolulumuseum.org