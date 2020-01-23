To Do: Rick Springfield, Carol Burnett, Mariah Carey, Hawaii Opera Theatre

Highlights of events coming up in Honolulu over the weeks and months ahead, courtesy Play. Read more

JAN. 31-FEB. 1

The Force returns in a form more powerful than you can possibly imagine: the original “Star Wars: A New Hope,” set to live music performed by the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra.

7:30 p.m. Jan. 31, and 2 and 8 p.m. Feb. 1 / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $27-$89 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

FEB. 4

Classical music looks to the Far East with Hawaii Spring Festival Concert 2020, which features top Chinese orchestral musicians playing tunes from both Eastern and Western traditions. Local symphony musicians will join in.

7 p.m. / Hawaii Theatre / $28-$128 / hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506

FEB. 8

Grammy winner Rick Springfield rode hits like “Jessie’s Girl,” and “An Affair of the Heart” to screen success, starring in “General Hospital,” “Supernatural” and “American Horror Story.”

8 p.m. / Hawaii Theatre / $90-$105 / hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506

FEB. 14-18

Hawaii Opera Theatre presents Mozart’s clever comedy “The Marriage of Figaro.” The Count’s lustful advances toward his maidservant Susanna take on a new light in this era of #MeToo.

7:30 p.m. Feb. 14, 4 p.m. Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $34-$130 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

FEB. 15

’90’s girl group TLC, with huge hits like “Waterfalls” and “No Scrubs,” makes a post-Valentine’s Day appearance.

8 p.m. / Blaisdell Arena / $69-$249 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

TICKER:

>> You will be so glad to have time with the great Carol Burnett. 7:30 p.m. March 6-7, Blaisdell Concert Hall, $65-$175, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000

>> Mariah Carey has had more No. 1 singles than anyone except the Beatles. March 10, Blaisdell Arena, $65.75 to $255.75, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000