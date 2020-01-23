Maui’s Jackson Bunch scores big at Sunset Open

Maui’s Jackson Bunch scored a 9.50 (out of a possible 10) in his round two heat during Wednesday’s Sunset Open at Sunset Beach. Read more

Bunch, 16, was the runner-up during Tuesday’s Sunset Pro Junior and continued his stellar surfing. One judge gave his ride a 10.

North Shore’s Noah Beschen had the best score of the morning and the second highest of the day, a 7.25 during his first round heat. His combined 13.10 score helped him to advance out of round two.

Contest organizers will reconvene this morning to assess conditions and determine whether the waves are still contestable. The holding period for the event runs through Tuesday.