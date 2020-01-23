Tour events kicked off packed 2020 local golf schedule

Hawaii’s 2020 golf calendar started with a trio of tour events and concludes with our kids’ Tournament of Champions sponsored by Michelle Wie, now expecting her first child. Read more

Hawaii’s 2020 golf calendar started with a trio of tour events and concludes with our kids’ Tournament of Champions sponsored by Michelle Wie, now expecting her first child.

In between is the 112th Manoa Cup — the state amateur match play championship — and a swarm of USGA qualifiers and collegiate tournaments, including two conference championships.

And a little of everything else.

If the rest of golf in 2020 is like the first month we will all be exhausted this time next year.

All this month’s tour events featured playoffs and ridiculous weather. The pros played ridiculously well through wind blasts and rain squalls, but there were also stunning meltdowns in the closing moments.

Meanwhile, in the ferocious winds of the Bahamas, Moanalua alums John Oda and Brent Grant collected paychecks on the Korn Ferry Tour — a step below the PGA Tour.

Oda took fourth at both Bahamas tournaments last year. He was second at last week’s season-opening Great Exuma Classic, where wind pushed the average score over 74. He tied for 39th Wednesday in the Great Abaco Classic in Nassau, for a two-week total of $48,000. He is fifth on the money list.

Grant took 19th last week and 58th this week — dropping 15 spots the last day — to earn $10,000. Hawaii’s Alex Chiarella and Lorens Chan are also on the tour.

Stephanie Kono, recovered from back ailments, and Nicole Sakamoto will be back together on the LPGA’s Symetra Tour. Kyung Kim, who lived on Maui until high school, also returns. She finished 11th on the Symetra money list last year. The top 10 graduated to the LPGA, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this week and will be back at Ko Olina in April for the Lotte Championship.

2020 HAWAII GOLF SCHEDULE

JANUARY

>> 2-5—Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua Plantation (Justin Thomas)

>> 6—Sony Open Monday Qualifier at Hoakalei CC (Jared Sawada, Rico Hoey, Tomoyo Ikemura, Toru Nakajima)

>> 7—18th annual Hawaii Tourism Pro-Junior Challenge at Waialae CC (Karissa Kilby and Lanto Griffin)

>> 9-12—Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae CC (Cameron Smith)

>> 16-18—Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Miguel Angel Jiménez)

FEBRUARY

>> 6-8—29th annual Amer Ari Invitational (Waikoloa Kings’, UH-Hilo and Manoa, 956-7523)

>> 15—Hawaii Golf Ho’olaulea Awards (ASPGA.com)

>> 16, 22-23—13th annual HSGA Four Ball (Makalena, hsga.golf)

>> 20-22—44th annual John A. Burns Intercollegiate (Wailua, UH 956-7523)

>> 24—HSWGA Spring Fling (Leilehua, hswga.net)

MARCH

>> 10-11—35th annual Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational (Kaneohe Klipper, UH 956-7523)

>> 12-15—57th Hawaii State Amateur Stroke Play Championship (Leilehua, hsga.golf)

>> 21—HSJGA/Aloha Section PGA Hawaii Junior Golf Day (courses statewide, hsjga.org)

>> 21-22—HSJGA 14-under Junior Tour Series Maui (Ka’anapali Kai, hsjga.org)

>> 23-25—Anuenue Spring Break Classic (Kapalua Bay, UH 956-7523)

>> 25-26—Aloha Section PGA Assistants Four-Ball Invitational (Honolulu CC, ASPGA.com)

>> 27-28—HSGA Army Women’s Invitational (Leilehua, 656-0114)

>> 28-29—HSJGA 14-under JTS Oahu (Mililani, hsjga.org)

APRIL

>> 4-5—HSJGA 14-under JTS Big Island (Mauna Lani North, hsjga.org)

>> 6-7—Big Island Candies Team Championship (Hokuli‘a, ASPGA.com)

>> 15-18—LPGA Lotte Championship (Ko Olina, 792-9321)

>> 20-22—PacWest Conference Championships (Waikoloa Kings’)

>> 23-26—62nd Mid-Pacific Open (261-9765)

>> 25-26—HSJGA 14-under JTS Kauai (Wailua, hsjga.org)

>> 29-30—Big West Men’s Championships (Wailua)

MAY

>> 2—U.S. Open local qualifier (King Kamehameha, usga.org, entry deadline April 22)

>> 4—U.S. Women’s Open sectional qualifier (Oahu CC, usga.org, entry deadline April 15)

>> 7—U.S. Open local qualifier (Hoakalei CC, usga.org, entry deadline April 22)

>> 12-13—David S. Ishii Foundation Hawaii State Girls High School Championship (Wailua, 587-4495)

>> 14-15—David S. Ishii Foundation Hawaii State Boys High School Championship (Wailua, 587-4495)

>> 15-17—70th Jennie K. Wilson Invitational (Mid-Pacific CC, 261-9765)

>> 15-17—Hickam Invitational (hsga.golf)

>> 18—U.S. Senior Open qualifier (Waialae CC, usga.org, entry deadline May 6)

>> 23-27—U.S. Amateur Four-Ball at Philadelphia Country Club

>> 30-31, June 6-7—69th Francis Brown Four Ball (Ala Wai, hsga.golf)

JUNE

>> 4-7—U.S. Women’s Open at Champions Golf Club, Houston

>> 8-10—IMG Academy Junior World Qualifier and Aloha Section Junior PGA Championship qualifier (Kahili, hsjga.org)

>> 13-14—Aloha Section PGA Ka’anapali Classic Pro-Pro Championship (Royal Ka’anapali, ASPGA.com)

>> 16-17—HSJGA King Auto 12-under State Junior Championship (Hawaii Prince B-C, hsjga.org)

>> 18-21—U.S. Open at Winged Foot, Mamaroneck, N.Y.

>> 19—HSJGA Optimist Qualifier (Turtle Bay Fazio, hsjga.org)

>> 20—U.S. Junior Amateur Girls and Boys qualifiers (Mauna Lani North, usga.org, entry deadlines May 20 girls, June 10 boys)

>> 22-27—112th Manoa Cup (Oahu CC, hsga.golf)

>> 25-28—U.S. Senior Open at Newport CC, R.I.

>> 26-28—Kapalua Clambake (Kapalua Bay, ASPGA.com)

>> 29-July 1—Fifth annual First Tee Shootout and Pro-Am (Hoakalei, thefirstteehawaii.org)

>> 30-July 1—HSJGA King Auto 13-18 State Junior Championship (Hokuli’a, hsjga.org)

JULY

>> 6—U.S. Women’s Amateur qualifier (Waikele, hsga.golf, entry deadline June 17)

>> 6-7—64th Waialae Women’s Invitational (732-1457)

>> 6-10—IMG Academy Junior World Championships at San Diego

>> 6-10—Mary Cave Cup at San Diego

>> 7-8—HSJGA All Ages JTS Oahu (Honolulu CC, hsjga.org)

>> 9-11—Barbers Point Invitational (hsga.golf)

>> 9-12—U.S. Senior Women’s Open at Brooklawn CC, Fairfield, Conn.

>> 11-26—Optimist Championship at Trump National, Miami, Fla.

>> 13-18—U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur at U.S. Air Force Academy, Eisenhower GC Blue, Colorado Springs, Colo.

>> 15—U.S. Amateur qualifier (Kapolei, hsga.golf, entry deadline June 24)

>> 16-18—57th annual Oahu Country Club Men’s Invitational (595-3256)

>> 19-23—Girls Junior Americas Cup (Banbury GC, Eagle, Idaho)

>> 20,22,24—HSWGA Member Match Play Championship (TBA, hswga.net)

>> 20-25—U.S. Boys’ Junior Amateur at Hazeltine National, Chaska, Minn.

>> 21—U.S. Senior Amateur qualifier (Mid-Pacific CC, usga.org, entry deadline July 15)

>> 26-30—Boys Junior Americas Cup (Genoa Lakes, Reno, Nev.)

>> 27-28—11th annual Dave and Busters Jr. Classic (Ewa Beach, hsjga.org)

AUGUST

>> 1-2—Maui Open (Dunes at Maui Lani, 808-873-0422)

>> 3-9—U.S. Women’s Amateur at Woodmont CC, Rockville, Md.

>> 6-8—62nd Army Invitational (Leilehua, 656-0114)

>> 7-9—Eddie Hogan Cup at Riverside Golf & CC, Portland, Ore.

>> 8-9—HSJGA Mixed Team Championship (Poipu Bay, hsjga.org)

>> 10-11—Oahu Country Club Women’s Invitational (595-3256)

>> 10-16—U.S. Men’s Amateur at Bandon Dunes, Bandon, Ore.

>> 12—U.S. Senior Amateur Women’s qualifier (Leilehua, usga.org, entry deadline July 29)

>> 12—U.S. Mid-Amateur Qualifier (Leilehua, usga.org, entry deadline July 29)

>> 17—National Car Rental Assistant Championship (Hoakalei, ASPGA.com)

>> 22-23—HSJGA Ka’anapali Match Play Championship (hsjga.org)

>> 24—42nd HSWGA Senior Championship (Leilehua, hswga.net)

>> 28-30—Fourth annual HSGA Kauai Amateur (Wailua, hsga.golf)

>> 29-Sept. 3—U.S. Senior Men’s Amateur at Country Club of Detroit, Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich.

>> 29-Sept. 3—U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur at Berkeley Hall Club, Bluffton, S.C.

>> 30-31—Aloha Section PGA Senior Stroke Play Championship (Kapalua, ASPGA.com)

SEPTEMBER

>> 3-5—HSGA Klipper Invitational (hsga.golf)

>> 5-6—Hapuna Roundup (ASPGA.com)

>> 12-13—36th Mayor’s Cup (Ala Wai, hsga.golf)

>> 12-17—U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur at The Lakewood Club, Point Clear, Ala.

>> 12-17—U.S. Men’s Mid-Amateur at Kinloch Golf Club, Manakin-Sabot, Va.

>> 26-27—97th HSGA Big Island Amateur (Makani, hsga.golf)

OCTOBER

>> 3-4—Kauai Junior Classic (Hokuala, hsjga.org)

>> 18-19—Aloha Section PGA Stroke Play Championship (Mauna Kea and Kukio, ASPGA.com)

>> 26-28—Dennis Rose Men’s and Women’s Intercollegiates (Waikoloa Kings’, UH-Hilo 808-974-7606)

>> 26-28—Hoakalei Collegiate Invitational (UH, 956-7523)

>> 30, Nov. 1—Seventh annual Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational (Royal Ka’anapali, UH 956-7523)

>> TBA—Rainbow Wahine Invitational (TBA, UH 956-7523)

>> TBA—66th annual Maui Women’s Invitational (Ka’anapali, maui.womens.invitational@gmail.com)

>> TBA—H2 Invitational (Mililani and Leilehua)

>> TBA—HSWGA Member Stroke Play Championship (TBA, hswga.net)

>> TBA—Fourth annual HSGA Maui Amateur (TBA, hsga.golf)

>> TBA—18th Turtle Bay Open (hsga.golf)

NOVEMBER

>> 2—HSWGA Fall Fest (Hawaii Kai, hswga.net)

>> 16-17—48th Gov. John Burns Challenge Cup (Mid-Pacific CC, hsga.golf)

>> 23—Sony Open in Hawaii amateur qualifier (Waialae CC, hsga.golf)

>> 29-30—E-Z-GO Facility Team Championship (Hualalai, ASPGA.com)

>> TBA—Pac-12 Preview (TBA, UH 956-7523)

DECEMBER

>> 1—2021 U.S. Amateur Men’s Four-Ball qualifier (Dunes at Maui Lani, hsga.golf, entry deadline Aug. 12)

>> 5-6—Michelle Wie HSJGA Tournament of Champions (Wailea Emerald, hsjga.org)

JANUARY 2021

>> 7-10—Sentry Tournament of Champions (PGA Tour at Kapalua Plantation)

>> 14-17—Sony Open in Hawaii (PGA Tour at Waialae CC)

>> 21-23—Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Champions Tour)

Dates and sites subject to change